The Louisiana Department of Health announced, Louisiana Medicaid is expanding comprehensive dental care to adults ages 21 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are enrolled in the New Opportunities Waiver, Residential Options Waiver or the Supports Waiver.

LDH said the coverage will include diagnostic services, preventive services, restorative services, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and emergency care.

“Oral health is critical to our overall health, shaping our physical and mental well-being at every age. This expansion of coverage will improve the health and well-being of Louisianans with intellectual or developmental disabilities by providing routine and preventive dental care,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips. “Providing comprehensive dental services for those who are enrolled in the New Opportunities Waiver, Residential Options Waiver or the Supports Waiver will help individuals maintain good oral health and prevent serious health issues in the future.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Act 450 bill into law in June 2021 which made the new expanded coverage possible.

For questions about coverage, those enrolled should reach out to their dental health plan at 1-800-685-0143 for DentaQuest and 1-855-702-6262 for MNCA Dental.

The new dental coverage will become effective July 1.