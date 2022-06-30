LDH announced high number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) urges the public to make protective measures against mosquito bites.

Reports show that more than 175 mosquito pools present the presence of West Nile virus this year. In comparison, 13 pools tested positive this time last year.

LDH said West Nile is spread by mosquitoes and cause illness in people and animals. Most people are asymptomatic, approximately 80%, but some develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea or rashes.

A severe form of infection can develop called West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease or West Nile Encephalitis. This illness can result in hospitalization and death.

LDH said severe illness is more likely to develop in those who have pre-existing medical conditions and those who are over the age of 60.

“Now is the time to start protecting yourself from mosquito bites and eliminating mosquito breeding sites around your home,” said LDH State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We’re getting early warning signs from our Mosquito Abatement District samples across the state that West Nile Virus could result in higher case counts among humans this summer.”

There are many ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting, and that all screens are free of holes.

You should also take measures to protect your home from mosquitoes:

﻿