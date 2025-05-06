Flying without a Real ID? Here’s what happens after the May 7 deadline

Nearly two decades after Congress passed the Real ID Act, the law is finally set to be enforced.

Starting Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration will begin checking for Real ID-compliant identification at airport checkpoints.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Congress on Tuesday that the government understands not everyone has been able to obtain a Real ID. Those travelers will still be allowed to fly but will be directed to a separate line for additional screening, she said.

Recent TSA data shows that only 80% of travelers have an acceptable form of ID.

How to tell if an ID is Real ID-compliant

Travelers can check the top of a driver's license or state-issued ID card. If it has a star, the ID meets federal Real ID requirements.

Other types of IDs that TSA will accept



State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

What about children?

Children under 18 are not required to show identification when traveling domestically, according to the TSA.

