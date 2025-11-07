FAA set to cut flights across 40 US airports Friday due to shutdown

Travelers at airports across the U.S. are preparing to be grounded because of the record-long federal government shutdown.

The FAA announced this week it may reduce flights by up to 10% across 40 of the nation's busiest airports — potentially causing delays and cancellations in and out of major hubs including Denver, New York, Houston and Chicago.

"When we see pressures building in these 40 markets, we just can't ignore it, and we're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

A 10% cut could affect as many as 1,800 flights, according to one estimate, plus slow down cargo jets.

Ground stops are already snarling traffic at dozens of airports during the government shutdown. Some air traffic controllers are not showing up to work after not getting a full paycheck since October 1, straining an already understaffed system.

"The stresses, the pressure, the fatigue is setting in. Air traffic controllers are texting, 'I don't even have enough money to put gas in my car to come to work,'" said Nick Daniels, President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

The U.S. saw more than 6,000 delays within, into our out of the country on Thursday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. At least 190 flights were canceled.

Airlines are now scrambling to review flight schedules, saying the vast majority will run as planned.

Delta and United say long-haul international flights won't be affected at all -- and are also offering refunds for any passengers who'd rather not fly.