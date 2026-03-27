FAA lifts brief ground stop at five Northeast US airports

The FAA lifted ground stops at five major Northeast airports Friday evening, after briefly closing traffic to each due to environmental issues.

The FAA grounded departures to Baltimore-Washington International, Charlottesville-Albemarle, Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International and Richmond International airports.

The FAA cited an environmental trigger in its ground stop alerts.

All ground stops had been lifted by 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

According to reporting from CNN, the disruption caused an evacuation at the region's key traffic control office.

EARLIER THIS MONTH | FAA lifts ground stops after 'strong chemical smell' affects Potomac air traffic controller facility

That office is the same one that was affected earlier in March by "a strong chemical smell" that disrupted flight controllers and caused brief ground stops at many of the same airports.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the cause of Friday's disruption.

This is a developing story and will be updated.