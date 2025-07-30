'Coolcations' are the latest travel trend — but what are they?

People looking to escape the summer heat are opting for "coolcations," the latest trend in travel.

But what’s a coolcation? Travel expert Alice Ford told Scripps News the trips involve visiting cooler regions of the world.

“There are some really fantastic places that are trending right now like Iceland … It is a big country, fantastic place where you can really explore, whether that’s my camper van or guided tour,” Ford said. “I’m also loving Denmark, Estonia, and one of my personal favorites is the country of Norway.”

Greenland is also high on Ford’s list of recommendations. She notes that it’s still relatively undiscovered.

“It is absolutely beautiful, especially if you’re someone that really craves adventure — definitely an off-the-beaten-path place where you can get up close to Arctic wildlife,” Ford said. “You can kayak along fjords and along the coastline, or you can opt for a sailboat or cruise.”

For those who want to stay in the United States, Ford recommends Alaska.

Many travelers are also aiming to be more sustainable in their travel choices. Ford recommends checking services like Green Key, Green Globe and EarthCheck.

“These ones make sure that hotels are really doing everything they can in a lot of different areas — from waste management to how they source electricity and also their management as well,” she said.

For more travel tips, watch Alice Ford’s full interview with Scripps News.