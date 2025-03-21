Tesla recalls Cybertrucks after reports of panels falling off

Tesla is recalling 2024 and 2025 Cybertrucks after learning a stainless-steel exterior trim panel could break loose and fall off while driving.

"It could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

More than 46,000 vehicles are impacted by the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency received a complaint from a Cybertuck owner who said a "nine-foot-long stainless steel trim piece located above the doors had become loosened and was not completely secured to the frame of the vehicle."

Tesla says it will fix the issue by replacing the cant rail, a section of trim along the edge of the roof, for free.

Affected Cybertruck owners should expect a letter in the mail about the recall. They can also contact Tesla customer service to inquire about getting their vehicle fixed.

This is the 8th recall involving Cybertrucks since they hit the market.

