Millions of organic eggs recalled after dozens of people are sickened with salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for nearly two million brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs for salmonella contamination after 79 people were sickened.

The eggs, from California-based August Egg Company of Hilmar, were distributed in nine states.

The eggs were sold at Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs under a variety of brands.

Cartons were also distributed from Feb. 3 through May 6 with sell-by dates from March 4 to June 19 to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois.

The recalled eggs will have the plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 printed on the carton or package.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, illnesses related to the recalled eggs started on dates ranging from Feb. 24, 2025, to May 17, 2025.

There have been 21 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. In some cases symptoms may also include headache, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically last from four to seven days, the CDC said.