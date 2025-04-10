Butter recalled in 7 states over fecal contamination concerns

A recall has been issued for over 1,700 pounds of Cabot Creamery butter because of what appears to be fecal contamination.

According to an alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the voluntary recall includes the company’s 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted products with a “best by” date of Sept. 9, 2025.

The butter was distributed to seven states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Tests found elevated levels of coliform bacteria, found in the feces of all warm-blooded mammals but not known to cause illnesses. State agencies routinely test water sources for coliform.

The FDA’s alert marked the recall as Class III, meaning it is "not likely to cause adverse health consequences."