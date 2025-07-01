140,000 pounds of bologna recalled nationwide

More than 140,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna have been recalled because the products were mislabeled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The bologna, made by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc., contains meat or poultry ingredients that are not declared on the packaging.

The recall includes products sold under various brand names, including:



Vacuum-packed “Family Tree Bologna Veal,” which contains undeclared pork

Plastic-wrapped “Babushka’s Recipe Chicken Bologna,” which contains undeclared pork

Plastic-wrapped “Fancy Bologna,” labeled as containing pork but also containing undeclared beef and chicken

Vacuum-packed “Gaiser’s Russian Brand Doktorskaya Bologna,” which contains undeclared beef

Plastic-wrapped “Gaiser’s Bologna Veal,” which contains undeclared chicken and pork

Plastic-wrapped “Gaiser’s Turkey Bologna,” which contains undeclared chicken and pork

Plastic-wrapped “Chicken Bologna Kypoyka Paba,” which contains undeclared pork

The USDA said the products were shipped to both retail and wholesale outlets across the country.

Although no illnesses have been reported, officials advise consumers not to eat the recalled bologna. The products may still be in refrigerators or freezers, and should be thrown away or returned to the store.