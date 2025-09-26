1.29 million counter ovens recalled due to burn hazard

Sunbeam Products Inc. is recalling 1.29 million Oster French door countertop ovens because the doors can unexpectedly close and burn users.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the problem involves a spring-loaded bilateral door that can malfunction.

There have been 95 reports of the doors closing unexpectedly, resulting in burns. Two people suffered second-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

The recalled ovens have the following model numbers:



TSSTTVFDXL

TSSTTVFDDG

TSSTTVFDMAF

TSSTTVFDDAF

Consumers are advised to stop using the oven and to contact Sunbeam Products to receive a free repair kit.

"The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching in the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video," CPSC said in a statement.

The ovens were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide. They were also sold online on Amazon.com and Overstock.com from August 2015 through July 2025. They retailed for between $140 and $250.

