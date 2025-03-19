Waffle House tops the list for price increases in casual dining, report finds

Inflation caused prices for many things to surge in recent years, and the restaurant industry is no exception.

According to a new report from FinanceBuzz, the cost of dining out at the nation's largest chain restaurants has increased. FinanceBuzz's report notes that prices at leading casual chain restaurants increased 42% from the start of 2020 to the start of 2025.

The two restaurants with the largest increases in prices happen to be places where eggs are prominently served on the menu. According to FinanceBuzz, menu prices at Waffle House have increased 96% over the last five years.

"These increases aren't limited to one part of the Waffle House menu, however, as the price of every single item we collected data on rose by at least 71%, whether it be a breakfast item or part of its lunch and dinner menu," wrote Josh Koebert, senior data journalist for FinanceBuzz. "Prices more than doubled for a number of dishes, including a 150% increase in price for a grilled chicken biscuit, a 110% jump for a bacon Angus cheeseburger deluxe, a similar 110% increase on Waffle House's signature hashbrowns, and a 101% jump in cost for a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich."

According to FinanceBuzz, Waffle House has significantly raised prices on menu items that don't include eggs. For instance, the average price for a regular order of hash browns was $1.95. Now, it's $4.20. For a bacon Angus cheeseburger with hash browns, the cost went from $6.65 in 2020 to $13.95 in 2025.

Steak and eggs went from $8.85 in 2020 to $15.15 in 2025.

At IHOP, prices have jumped 82%.

According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the cost of food away from home has increased 29.9% since 2020. Food away from home can also include food served at fast food restaurants, schools, and vending machines.

In the meantime, food meant to be consumed at home has increased 27.7% since 2020. Consumer inflation overall has risen 23% since 2020.

Out of 16 restaurant chains, BJ's Brewhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse have had the smallest price increases. The two chains have increased menu prices by 26% in the last five years.

Besides Waffle House and IHOP, Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays, and Applebee's have had the largest price increases.

The report did not include fast food chains or fast-casual restaurants that don't offer sit-down service.

Here are the five restaurants with the largest increases:

1) Waffle House - 96%

2) IHOP - 82%

3) Texas Roadhouse - 46%

4) TGI Fridays - 45%

5) Applebee's - 41%

Here are the five restaurants with the smallest increases:

T1) Longhorn Steakhouse - 26%

T1) BJ's Brewhouse - 26%

T3) Buffalo Wild Wings - 29%

T3) Outback Steakhouse - 29%

5) Olive Garden - 30%

The full report is available on FinanceBuzz's website.