Spotify raises subscription prices by $1 to $2 across all plans

Spotify announced Thursday it's increasing subscription prices across all its plans, marking the streaming service's first price adjustment since June 2024.

The Premium plan will increase from $12 to $13 per month, while the Student plan rises from $6 to $7 monthly.

Spotify's Duo and Family plans will see larger increases of $2 per month.

The price hikes are set to take effect next month.

This represents Spotify's latest effort to boost revenue as the streaming music industry faces ongoing pressure to balance content costs with subscriber growth.

Spotify's premium subscription plan launched at $9.99 a month in 2011. It started raising its prices incrementally in 2023.