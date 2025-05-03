Shoppers are changing habits to fight high grocery prices, and it's working

From swapping name brands for generics to ditching impulse buys, Americans are changing the way they shop for groceries.

A LendingTree survey found 88% of shoppers have adjusted their grocery habits in response to rising prices, and experts say those small shifts may actually make a big impact.

RELATED STORY | 9 ways shoppers are changing their grocery habits to save money

Kandyce Thornton is one of them. The Cleveland mom of three says her grocery bill feels heavier each week, especially with growing boys.

News 5 Kandyce Thorton is one of them. The Cleveland mom of three says her grocery bill feels heavier each week, especially with growing boys.

“I feel like every time I go to the store I’m spending more than I should,” she said.

Her solution? Go generic when possible.

“I try to get something similar, even if it’s generic, just to kind of keep the price down.”

She’s not alone.

The LendingTree survey found 44% of shoppers are making similar choices, switching to store brands to offset rising costs.

Other strategies include meal planning and list-making. Thirty-eight percent of shoppers say they now write out a grocery list and stick to it, avoiding unnecessary splurges.

“That list kind of turns that trip into like a search mission for what you’re looking for instead of sort of a casual browse,” said Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree.

Another savings tactic gaining popularity: online grocery pickup.

At Meijer’s newest store just outside of Cleveland, store director Marcie Mathis says the option helps customers save both time and money.

News 5 At Meijer’s newest store in Richmond Heights, Store Director Marcie Mathis says the option helps customers save both time and money.

“You can make your list when you’re at work or when you’re at home... and we do the shopping for you,” Mathis said. “We’ll save you the time and you still get the great bargains.”

The survey also found that three in five Americans have felt stressed about buying groceries in the past month alone.

With inflation still putting pressure on everyday budgets, small changes in routine could be the key.

This article was written by Elizabeth VanMetre for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.