Better Business Bureau warns consumers about counterfeit Labubu toy scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for counterfeit Labubu toys as online scammers try to capitalize on the popular trend.

More than 70 people have reported purchasing fake Labubu toys, according to the BBB's Scam Tracker.

In some cases, consumers who thought they were buying a genuine Labubu received a counterfeit version or nothing at all after making their purchase.

The BBB said some consumers reported buying from websites that were marketed on apps like TikTok as being authentic, but then, after an order was placed, the website disappeared.

The Labubu has become the hot toy of the moment, making it a prime target for scammers looking to take advantage of high demand.

Experts said to spot a fake Labubu, pay attention to the QR code and holographic sticker on the box it comes in. The toys should also have a pale peach complexion and exactly nine, pointed teeth.

The BBB advises consumers to shop with reputable retailers and to be leery about deals that seem too good to be true.

To help prevent falling into a scam trap, the BBB offered some tips: Shop from reputable retailers, use caution when clicking on sponsored ads, be wary of too-good-to-be-true deals, read customer reviews, do your research and use secure and traceable payment methods.

More information and tips about better buying habits can be found at bbb.org.

