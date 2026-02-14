Valentine’s Day at White Castle: Affordable romance with a side of nostalgia

Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle with candles, attentive wait staff and white tablecloths was a treasured experience for Krystal Gray and her mother, Cornelia Murphy.

This year, Gray will bring along a photo of her mother, who died last spring at age 80, and place it on the table she has still reserved at one of the fast-food chain restaurants in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale.

“It wouldn't be the same without her,” Gray said. “I wanted something to make me feel better about her not physically being able to come.”

For 35 years, White Castle has invited lovers, loved ones and the soon-to-be in love to have an intimate meal at its restaurants. This year the 325 White Castles with a dining room in the U.S. are taking part in the promotion, according to Jamie Richardson, chief marketing officer of the Columbus, Ohio-based restaurant chain.

“That one day White Castle becomes love castle,” Richardson said. “It’s something our customers look forward to. Many are repeat visitors on Valentine’s Day.”

“Quirky” promotion finds fans

The promotion started in 1991 and was only offered at White Castles in St. Louis and Minneapolis. Richardson said the goal was to offer “something kind of fun and quirky and see if anyone wants to come out have a fancy Valentine’s Day dinner at White Castle.”

Each participating eatery is given a budget for decorations which can include red balloons, garland and flowers. Reservations are required and opened in early January. About 32,000 people celebrated Valentine’s Day dinner at a White Castle in 2025. Richardson says they are on target for more than 35,000 this year.

“Some people show up in limousines,” he said. “We’ll have people dress like it’s their wedding. We had over 200 White Castle weddings over the years.”

Sliders and memorable moments

There's just something about the thin slice of steam-grilled beef, slathered in mustard and ketchup with diced onions, cheese and a pickle slice on a dinner roll that many can't resist. Crinkle-cut French fries and a soft drink typically fill out orders. The onion chips and chicken rings also are popular.

“It’s all the ambiance, all the love and all the great memories for a fraction of the price,” Richardson said. “For a couple, if they are really splurging, it’s right around $20, or $25 if you’re getting dessert on a stick.”

Ann Tubbs, district supervisor of nine “Castles” in the Detroit and mid-Michigan areas, said customers tell her that the affordable cost helps but people keep coming because of the tradition and memories.

“I've had a couple who announced their pregnancy,” Tubbs said. “We've had people come in with their children just to make those moments, and others who have gotten engaged.”

Amy Richardson, 41, of Lincoln Park near Detroit, makes sure that she, her three children and her significant other also dress the part, wearing something pink or red and at times matching each other.

She said she has spent Valentine's Day at a White Castle every year since 2012.

“I had just gotten into a new relationship and I had a 3-year-old daughter,” she said of the first time. “We wanted to make it somewhere kid-friendly. All three of us packed up and went out on our date.”

The couple has since added two younger children and spend about $30 on their Valentine's Day meals for a family of five.

“We usually get the sliders and the chicken rings and the mozzarella cheese sticks,” Amy Richardson added. “It's more of a nostalgia thing. It may be fancied up, but it's not a fancy restaurant where people frown on you bringing a young child or children.”

Waffle House, another national restaurant chain, also will mark its 18th year of offering a special themed dinner on Valentine's Day. This was the first year online reservations were taken and many of the 218 Waffle House locations taking part were booked by the end of last week, according to spokesperson Kelly Bruner.

Carrying on a family tradition

Gray has made Valentine's Day at White Castle sort of a tradition, having done it about 10 times. Gray will be among 14 fans inducted in May into the White Castle “Craver’s Hall of Fame.” They were selected after submitting their White Castle stories.

This year, she also will share the day with her two young daughters as a tribute to her mother's memory.

“I just like the simplicity of it all — sit there and spend time with each other,” she said. “Sometimes, we can do too much and it goes overboard to the point where you can't really enjoy it — spending so much money.”