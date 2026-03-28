FDA links Raw Farm cheese to E. coli outbreak; company disputes claim

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about potentially contaminated Raw Farm-brand raw cheddar cheese after nine illnesses were reported in California, Texas and Florida.

The illnesses may be tied to Raw Farm block and shredded cheddar cheeses, the FDA said. Those who became ill showed symptoms of E. coli, and three were hospitalized. Eight patients reported consuming raw milk products, including seven who said they used Raw Farm products.

The FDA said Raw Farm declined to voluntarily remove its products from store shelves. Although federal testing has not detected E. coli in the brand’s cheddar cheeses, the agency noted that lab analysis of isolates from sick patients showed they were “closely related genetically,” indicating a likely common source of infection.

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Raw Farm President Aaron McAfee said company testing also found no E. coli in its cheese. He added that the company is cooperating with the FDA investigation.

“We want them to see what we have, that all of our cheese is negative,” McAfee said.

Democratic members of the congressional Food Safety Caucus have urged the FDA to take action to remove the products from shelves.

“The FDA recommended that Raw Farm voluntarily remove its raw cheese products from sale after they determined it was the likely source of an ongoing E. coli outbreak,” caucus members said. “Raw Farm refused. We have one message for Raw Farm and FDA: Get it off the shelves – now.”

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Raw Farm does not pasteurize its dairy products. The FDA advises against consuming unpasteurized milk, noting that pasteurization “is a proven process with a 100-year history of protecting public health” and is effective at eliminating bacteria that can cause illness.

Federal regulations allow cheese made from raw milk if it is aged for at least 60 days.