Cost of fresh produce set to rise as tariffs impact imports

The cost of eating healthy is climbing as new tariffs on imported fruits and vegetables begin to impact grocery stores and restaurants, pushing prices higher for consumers.

President Donald Trump has defended the move, saying higher tariffs will help boost domestic production and create jobs. But economist Alex Durante with the Tax Foundation said the United States does not have the climate or infrastructure to grow enough fruits and vegetables to meet demand — a key reason much of the country’s produce is imported.

"In the U.S., we only grow bananas in Hawaii and Florida, and in a very limited capacity," Durante said. "I mean, more than 90% of all bananas that are consumed in the U.S. are imported from abroad."

U.S. dependence on imported farm products is increasing. Produce imports totaled more than $33 billion last year, with avocados, bananas and blueberries making up 27% of that market.

Many foods from Mexico and Canada are exempt from tariffs under the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement, but Durante said that only accounts for about half of imported produce.

"Even with the USMCA exemptions, there's still a lot of agricultural goods that are coming from Southeast Asia, and Central and Latin America and South America, and they're going to be facing these tariffs," he said.

While it is unclear how much produce prices may increase, estimates range from 4% to 7%.

"U.S. consumers really don't have much of a choice other than to pay the higher price for that imported good," Durante said.

For now, it will be up to shoppers to decide how much they are willing to spend.

