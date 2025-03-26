LEAP explainer

Lafayette Parish is preparing for the upcoming LEAP testing next week, which many other students in Acadiana will begin soon. This time of year can be stressful for both students and parents, so helpful information is being shared ahead of testing.

Each year, students in grades 3 through high school take the LEAP to measure their knowledge in each subject area and their readiness for the next grade. The results help teachers identify areas where students may need more support and also contribute to the schools' overall performance evaluations. School administrators recommend prioritizing attendance, discussing the test with children, staying active to reduce stress, and providing positive reinforcement to support students during testing.

Gwen Hollinger, a Lafayette Parish school counselor, shared additional advice: "For younger students, it's important to remind them that they've been preparing for this all year. There’s no need for last-minute cramming. Let them know they are ready. Encourage them to focus on what they can control: showing up for the test, eating a good breakfast, getting enough rest, and doing their best."

We reached out to all of Acadiana's parishes to ask for testing dates and any tips or other information they'd like parents to have.

Here's what we received:

IBERIA PARISH:

The window for 3rd Grade through High School State Testing is April 2 - May 14, 2025. Each school campus will run a slightly different testing schedule based on their student population and campus needs. Each school will communicate their individual testing schedules with parents and post their testing schedules on their school websites and social media pages.

Here's more info from Iberia Parish:

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

From the Jefferson Davis Parish School System:

"Our students in grades 3-12 will be taking the LEAP 2025 State Assessment between April 2 and May 14. Our students in grades K-3 will be taking the DIBELS Literacy Screener during the month of April. Any home study or nonpublic school student interested in taking the LEAP 2025 Assessment should contact Rory Myers at 337-824-0597 by May 2, 2025.

"In addition to LEAP Testing, Jeff Davis Parish will offer the State Placement Test for students transferring to public school in grades 5 and 9 from any in-state nonpublic school, approved home study program or out of state school at no cost to the student. The dates for the test are May 8-9, 2025, at the Jefferson Davis Parish Media Center, 720 E. Plaquemine Street, Jennings, La. To participate in state placement testing contact Rory Myers at 337-824-0597."

Additional Information about LEAP 2025 Assessments:

Each year, students in grades 3 through high school take state tests (LEAP 2025) to measure their knowledge and skills in each subject area or course and their readiness for the next level of study. The LEAP 2025 tests are just one of several indicators, in combination with report cards, teacher-made tests, and classroom work, that are used to create a complete picture of a student’s performance in school. The results from the tests may be used to help teachers identify when students need additional support or more challenging work in each subject area. High School LEAP 2025 assessments are part of the grading and graduation requirements. This information is also used to measure how well schools and school systems are helping students achieve higher expectations.

FOR FAMILIES :

It is very important that students practice good attendance, get a good night's sleep and eat a healthy breakfast so that they can do well on these important assessments.

Here are six simple tips for parents to help their students do their best on testing days.



Prioritize attendance. Communicate with teachers. Talk to your child about test taking. Offer positive reinforcement. Support healthy habits. Keep testing in perspective.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Testing Dates: April 2nd - April 10th is the testing window for Elementary and Middle School.



K-3 students will take the DIBELS assessment.

3rd-8th graders will take the LEAP test.

High school LEAP testing begins later in the window, with most schools starting the first full week of April.

Testing and any necessary make-up tests must happen in that window, so we ask that everyone remain mindful during that time.

Tips for Parents :

✅ Encourage a Success Mindset

Talk about their goals and hard work. Journaling for 10 minutes can boost confidence.

✅ Talk About the Test

Ask your child to explain what to expect—it builds confidence!

✅ Stay Active & Rested

Encourage short physical activity to reduce stress, ensure a good night's sleep, and arrive on time.

✅ Know the Incentives

Schools offer rewards for attendance and effort—ask your child about them!

For Students :

✔ Focus on Your Strengths

Don’t just think about challenges—remember what you’re good at!

✔ You’ve Practiced for This

You’ve done multiple "test runs" and technology checks to ensure you’re prepared.

✔ You've Had Support

Teachers have provided recognitions, pep rallies, and test talks. Counselors have shared strategies for managing stress and staying calm.

ST MARTIN PARISH :

The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP 2025) tests assessments play a vital role in measuring student progress and ensuring that our children are on track for success in their academic journey.

About LEAP 2025:

Students in grades 3 through high school will take the LEAP 2025 tests to assess their knowledge and skills in

core subjects, including:

• Grades 3-8: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies

• High School: English I, English II, Algebra I, Geometry, Biology, Civics, and U.S. History

These tests, along with classroom performance, help teachers identify areas where students may need additional support or more challenging coursework. Additionally, the results contribute to our schools’ overall performance evaluations.

LEAP Testing Schedule:

• Spring Testing Window: April 2 - May 14, 2025 (specific dates vary by school)

• Summer Retests: June 23 - June 27, 2025 (high schools only)

• Grade 3 Paper Tests: Administered April 2-8, 2025 (Stephensville Elementary only)

Test Results:

• High school results will be available by the end of the testing window.

• Grades 3-8 results will be released in July 2025.

• Civics and Social Studies tests for grades 3-8 are new this year, so their individual score reports will be delayed until after summer 2025.

How to Prepare for LEAP Testing:

• We encourage you to stay engaged in your child’s education by:

o Reviewing Louisiana’s academic standards to understand grade-level expectations.

o Attending school events and conferences to discuss progress with teachers.

o Using available state and school resources to support learning at home.

Your support plays a critical role in helping our students achieve academic success. If you have any questions

about LEAP 2025, please reach out to your child’s teacher or visit the Louisiana Department of Education (https://doe.louisiana.gov/resources/parents-students) for more information.

VERMILION PARISH

Here are the testing dates for Vermilion Parish School System students:

Grades 3 through 6:

April 30 - ELA and Math

May 1 - ELA and Math

May 2 - ELA and Math

May 5 - Science

May 6 - Social Studies

May 7, 8 and 9 - Make-up day if necessary

Grades 7 and 8:

April 9 - ELA and Math

April 10 - ELA and Math

April 11 - ELA and Math

High School:

April 7 - US History and Civics

April 8 - US History and Civics

April 9 - English I and II

April 10 - English I and II

April 14 - Biology

April 15 - Biology

April 16 - Algebra I and Geometry

April 17 - Algebra I and Geometry