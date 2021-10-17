Larry's Super Foods Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Kaplan showcases other local businesses

Larry's Super Foods in Kaplin is celebrating 40 years of serving their community.

During that celebration, the store showcased surrounding businesses that call Kaplan and Vermilion Parish home. Some of those showcased were of actual customers who shopped locally at the market.

“To have people working together is a plus, we all should work together, instead of having one person eating we should all eat together one hand helps another,” customer Monica Gums, said.

The company says supporting local businesses keeps the economy thriving, "If we move away from local business then small towns like Kaplin die. I think it keeps the businesses and the people of this town thriving and alive. It creates jobs for the people in these towns and it makes our community strong." General Manager Garett Roussel said.

Free food and beverages were also offered to customers, face painting for kids, along with a giveaway of a gas grill, deep freezer, and gift certificates.

Timala Melancon, Owner of Wreight Honey and Melancon’s Apiary says she’s shopped at Larry’s for years and is honored that the company took time out to recognize locals.

“We love helping Larry's. We love selling our product here, it’s just a well run, good people business,” Melancon said.

The company announced their new delivery service, which will be offered to customers within an eight mile radius of the store.

“They really help us out by selling our product in their store and so I love being here,” Blake Luquette, Owner of Cajun Specialties said.

Coastal Plains Meat Company, owned by Chip Perrin, who is also a regular customer is one of Larry's newest vendors and supplies local beef sold at the market.

“With companies like Larry’s Super Foods who’s a staple in Kaplan and Vermilion Parish, to be able to have our beef in their stores is an honor and to be here today is just amazing,” Perrin said.

The company also says they encourage more local partnerships and are looking forward to expanding their business further with another location.

