Zydeco Coachella: A day of rhythm, history and Creole pride

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A day filled with rhythm, dance, and deep cultural roots took over the Blackham Coliseum for the 38th Annual Zydeco Extravaganza—a staple event celebrating the rich Creole heritage of South Louisiana.

"The continuation of the culture is so important. It's so vital that we pass on these traditions to our children and the next generation," said Dustic Cravins, organizer of Zydeco Extravaganza.

What began in 1987 as an extension of a local zydeco radio show has now grown into what organizers call the largest zydeco festival in the world.

On Sunday, the coliseum was packed with zydeco dancers, food vendors, musicians, and community members all sharing in the experience.

This year’s event was dubbed the "Zydeco Coachella," featuring high-energy performances from names like Keith Frank, Geno Delafose, Jeffrey Broussard, and Step Rideaux. Outside the venue, guests explored cultural exhibits showcasing the history and evolution of zydeco music.

One of this year’s featured additions was Zydeco Unplugged—a cultural initiative aimed at preserving Creole traditions through education and youth engagement.

Patrick Cravins, organizer of Zydeco Unplugged, says it’s about connecting the past with the future:

"It's all about the revitalization of our Creole culture and music. We target the kids—we're trying to get them reacclimated with the music so they can feel it, touch it, hear it like they're doing today, and get back with their Creole culture, which is very diverse."

This year’s lineup also featured Leon Chavis and Nathan Williams, continuing the tradition started by the Cravins family more than three decades ago.