Zoo staff, livestock owners prepare animals for freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With severe winter weather on the horizon, Lafayette animal experts are ramping up efforts to protect animals from freezing conditions.

“When we are first made aware of any extreme weather event that may come our way, we're always ready to prepare,” said Faye Turner, Zoosiana's marketing, engagement, and events coordinator.

Preparation includes ensuring that all team members understand emergency protocols and have necessary supplies. “We always make sure that we have our supplies on hand just for an emergency if the weather changes on us,” Turner said, noting they stock up on windbreaking materials, heat sources, extra hay, and bedding.

Livestock owners also take specific precautions, using heat lamps, blankets, secure shelter, and— above all — frequent checks on the animals’ well-being. “I would just say make sure your animals are good, check them, make sure you're looking at them, making sure they're acting right, and it'll be alright,” said Lexi Savoy, the Lafayette Parish Cattlemen's Queen.

Whether caring for zoo animals or livestock, both groups stress that cold weather is no excuse to pause care.

“If the zoo happens to be closed to our guests, we're really never closed. We always have an animal care team and staff that comes to tend to our animals,” said Turner.

This commitment ensures animals continue to receive routine food, water, and monitoring, regardless of weather. “They're always tended to. They're never just left alone to fend for themselves. They are our top priority here,” Turner added.

Experts say a little preparation can go a long way in keeping animals safe and comfortable during cold spells. As winter weather moves in, they urge all pet and livestock owners to stay vigilant and proactive.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

