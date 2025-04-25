Your Festival Heat Safety Guide

LAFAYETTE PARISH — You might guess hurricanes or tornadoes are the most dangerous types of weather, but in reality, heat claims more lives than any other. And this weekend at Festival International, it’s not just the heat, but the humidity that could increase the heat risk for those of us attending.

NOAA

With temperatures expected in the 80s and a possible heat index pushing into the 90s, the saturated air will make it much harder for your body to cool itself. High humidity limits how effectively sweat can evaporate from your skin, the main way the body naturally cools down. When the air is already heavy with moisture, your internal temperature can rise more quickly than normal. Here are the forcasted peak heat index values for the weekend, keep in mind these can vary by a few degrees.

Meterologist Jobie Lagrange

Meterologist Jobie Lagrange

Meterologist Jobie Lagrange

“Our bodies sweat to release heat, but we cool off through the evaporation of that sweat,” Lagrange said. “When the humidity is high, the air can’t take on much more moisture, so sweat doesn’t evaporate efficiently. That slows down your body’s built-in cooling system — and that’s when overheating becomes a real danger.”

NOAA

Festival International

This weekend’s conditions, sunny skies, limited wind, and heavy crowds, make it even more important to take precautions while enjoying the Festival. Staying hydrated is key: carry a reusable bottle and refill often. Seek out shaded areas or cooling zones, including vendor tents and misting fans, and wear moisture-wicking clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, and of course don't forget your sunscreen!

Meterologist Jobie Lagrange

And be alert to early warning signs of heat illness: muscle cramps, excessive sweating paired with weakness, dizziness, or nausea. If symptoms progress to confusion, rapid pulse, or loss of consciousness, it could signal heat stroke, a medical emergency. Move to a cool area and call 9-1-1 immediately.

NOAA

The combination of heat and humidity makes cooling off a challenge. Remember to stay hydrated, take shaded breaks, and monitor yourself and others for signs of heat stress. You can find a link to a map of Festival Events and medical locations on Festival International's website here

Bon Festival Acadiana, and stay safe out there!

