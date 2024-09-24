Your donation game just got elevated: Goodwill mobile donation trailer

SCOTT, La — When you think of Goodwill, the word "mobile" might not come to mind. Well, that’s about to change.

Goodwill of Acadiana has introduced a new mobile donation trailer that's designed to help out the donation process for residents, helping to declutter more easily and, at the same time, helping others in need.

Gone are the days of scrambling for plastic bags and boxes to fill up with unwanted clothes, shoes, and home decor to hopefully fit in your car. The trailer already has everything you need from labeled plastic storage boxes to even a roll-out cart, to help store more items. Allowing those to efficiently organize their items more quickly.

KATC was with Grayson Stepanek at Goodwill in Scott to talk about how the trailer will make it that much easier for the community to donate.

“We know that sometimes it’s hard for people to donate, they don't have either the right vehicle to get it here or they have too many items. It can be cumbersome,” Stepanek said. “We wanted to create an easy way for people to reserve a trailer like this and have it brought right to their homes.”

Goodwill has a simple motto with the trailer:



We Park it

You Pack it

We Pull it

The non-profit organization will drop off the mobile center to your home or business, and once you pack it with all your unwanted goods, they will bring it back to its donation centers where the goods will be redistributed and sold.

Currently, Goodwill has one trailer ready to use but has plans to purchase more.

The service is completely free to use and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To make a reservation and get started, click here.

