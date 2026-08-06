Youngsville’s Foster Park preserves history as former WWII POW camp

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — A patch of land in Youngsville is helping preserve a piece of American history.

Today, families visit Foster Park to play and spend time together. But during World War II, the land served a very different purpose — it was one of many locations in Louisiana selected to house German prisoners of war.

The prisoners helped local farmers overcome a labor shortage as many men were serving overseas.

“When they got here and realized the war was over, they were somewhat devastated, but not really, because they were treated so well,” said Lydia Lemaire, curator of the Youngsville History Museum.

Lemaire said the experience changed the way some prisoners viewed the United States, after previously being taught negative portrayals of the country.

“They realized America was not the beast that they were taught as Nazis,” Lemaire said. “Many of them did not go back home. Many of them did go back to see that their families weren't there anymore, and then returned back to America when they could.”

According to Lemaire, the prisoners had little reason to escape, with access to amenities like a piano for entertainment and generous food portions — so large that a single meal in Youngsville was the equivalent of a week’s worth of food a family would receive back home.

She said the community may still hold pieces of that history, including artwork and other items created or shared by the prisoners.

“We know for a fact that these Nazis did do artwork and paint drawings, and that they gave things to some of the community members — we just have not been able to get our hands on or find any of it,” Lemaire said.

The Youngsville Historical Preservation Society is now asking residents with artifacts, photos or personal stories connected to Foster Park to come forward and help preserve its history.

Lemaire said finding those stories is becoming more difficult as time passes.

“So we really want the community to go ask mama and papa the stories because, unfortunately, the children of that time would be in their 90s and whatnot, so it's really hard to find some evidence of this,” Lemaire said.

The preservation effort is focused on making sure Foster Park’s history continues to be remembered by future generations.

“We got to remember where we came from,” Lemaire said. “We can't lose that culture. We can't become another little area of strip malls, so it's good to see where it all came from.”