Youngsville voters cast their ballot amid wet weather

YOUNGSVILLE, KATC - Despite rainy weather, voters turned out Saturday afternoon to cast their ballots in Lafayette Parish, where two parishwide tax propositions were on the ballot.

Some voters, like Maravia Montgomery, took precautions to avoid the wet conditions.

“Try to get in and vote before it rains, but if it does, don’t forget your umbrella,” Montgomery said.

By 1 p.m., more than 60 voters had cast their ballots at the East Regional Library in Youngsville, including Betty DeLoach, a long-time voter who remains dedicated to the electoral process.

“I’ve voted for over 70 years, and I've never missed an election,” DeLoach said.

The first proposition seeks to renew a special property tax to fund the construction, improvement, and maintenance of roads and bridges throughout the parish.

The second measure would levy a similar tax for construction and drainage projects, with additional funding allocated for fire protection, health units, and animal control programs.

DeLoach said she supported the second amendment, believing it would positively impact taxpayers.

“I’m for the second amendment because I believe it’ll improve our tax situation and benefit the community in the long run,” she said.

Voter turnout continued throughout the afternoon, as residents made their voices heard—rain or shine.