Youngsville to host first-ever ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fundraiser

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Youngsville is gearing up for its first-ever “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser this Saturday, July 19, with organizers hoping to bring the community together in support of local small businesses.

The event will feature performances from community members and local personalities, all showcasing their dancing skills while raising funds and awareness for Youngsville’s business community.

According to organizers, the fundraiser will not only provide entertainment but also offer a meaningful economic boost to the city. They hope it will grow into an annual tradition that highlights both the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of Youngsville.

In addition to the performances, the event serves as a platform to promote the Chamber of Commerce’s role in supporting business growth and development throughout the region.

For more on this weekend’s event and how to attend or support the cause, visit the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce website or follow them on social media for updates.