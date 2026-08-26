Youngsville roundabout raises safety concerns among drivers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A roundabout at the intersection of Youngsville Highway and Fortune Road is sparking discussion about driver safety, with one daily commuter urging motorists to pay closer attention when navigating the intersection.

Local real estate agent Dennis Jones said he has heard concerns about how drivers are approaching the roundabout.

“I certainly don't think it's intentional… the drivers that are doing it. I just think they don't really understand and they may be a little bit confused,” Jones said.

That confusion has prompted Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter to put out a public service announcement reminding drivers how to safely navigate the roundabout.

Jones said drivers approaching from Ambassador Caffery Parkway should pay close attention to signs and road markings that indicate where they should stop before entering the intersection.

Data from the Youngsville Police Department shows there have been 16 crashes involving a failure to yield at the intersection since February.

“I’m not a traffic expert — I just know what I see when I cross this intersection,” Jones said. “I just think if people would pay more attention and just be mindful when they're approaching the roundabout of how the traffic is flowing and just keep your eyes on the road.”

Safety officials are urging drivers who commute through the intersection to slow down, yield to traffic and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Just pay attention, it would be the only thing I could really say, and just be mindful of the traffic and be mindful of where you are stopping before you proceed into the roundabout,” Jones said.