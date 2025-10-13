Youngsville road closure aims to improve traffic flow and safety

LAFAYETTE, La. — A major road closure in Youngsville will impact commuters over the next two months, but city officials say the project is essential for improving safety and traffic flow.

The construction project will connect Fortune Road to the roundabout on Youngsville Highway, helping to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

"It's a great route, it's going to help out the neighborhoods and the businesses," said Lisa Libersat, who has worked at the Circle K next to the intersection for nearly three months and has noticed the city making improvements.

Libersat praised the city's road maintenance efforts.

"I think Youngsville is doing a great job on their roads," Libersat said. "They are beautiful. They are well kept up. Well maintained. So I see them doing a lot of great work, and this will be great because this side of town, on the east side, is increasing more and more."

The project comes as the eastern part of the city continues to grow, with more local traffic using the area.

"We have a lot of neighborhoods that come in and a lot of locals that use this," Libersat tells KATC.

She believes the construction will benefit residents for years to come.

The project is expected to take 60 days to complete.

