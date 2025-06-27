Youngsville police pay raise moves forward after council vote

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Youngsville Police Department is one step closer to a pay increase after the City Council voted in favor of the proposal during Thursday’s budget meeting.

“We need to keep up with the departments around us,” said Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard.

“The pay rates have raised throughout the other departments, and we need to keep up with that rate to make sure these guys are well taken care of, and make sure we keep well-qualified officers, because it costs a lot of money to train and recruit officers to start.”

If approved, starting salaries for Youngsville police officers would increase from $40,000 to $45,000. Broussard said the raise will help the department stay competitive, attract new recruits and retain officers.

“Getting good quality officers to come in is a big thing,” he said. “Getting more officers on the street, more patrol cars in the area, more patrols throughout the neighborhood to try to make sure the citizens of Youngsville feel safe and feel confident.”

Council member Matt Romero called the proposed changes significant, noting how many employees would benefit.

“This is huge. This is probably one of the biggest changes we made. Hopefully it’s a new threshold for the department, and hopefully we move forward with it," said Romero.

The department last increased starting salaries in 2022, moving them from $36,000 to $40,000. This new increase could add an additional $300,000 to the city’s budget.

Mayor Ken Ritter said the new plan includes a built-in 2% step increase for employees each year.

“If adopted in its current format, every year after this initial year, there is a built-in 2% step-up,” Ritter said. “So every employee should be able to find their rank, their years of service with the Youngsville Police Department, what that pay is—and every year it’s already set.”

While the mayor voiced strong support for the raise, he said he’s also hopeful it will lead to longer-term consistency in the department.

“What I’m most excited about is really just turning the page to a new fiscal year, continuity of leadership, and hopefully the department can come together under a shared vision of serving the community the best way that we can,” Ritter said.

The proposal will go before City Council on July 9 for a final vote.