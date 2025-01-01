Youngsville PD asking for tips in shooting

Youngsville Police are asking for information to assist their investigation into a shooting that happened Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of McGillis Lane, a Monday release from the department states.

Officers were called to a home to investigate a report of an attempted burglary. They found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived; he was transported to a local hospital were he was listed in stable condition.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation; we cannot release further details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation," the release states. "Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (337) 856-5931."