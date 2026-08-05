Youngsville honors former Police Chief Earl P. Menard one year after his passing

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — One year after the death of former Youngsville Police Chief Earl P. Menard, the city honored his legacy by renaming the Youngsville Police Department's patrol building in his memory.

Community members, family and current officers gathered Wednesday for the dedication ceremony, marking one year since Menard's passing and recognizing nearly three decades of service to the city.

"We're honored to be able to dedicate this building," Youngsville Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard said. "It is his legacy for all the outstanding work he did over 28 years with the Youngsville Police Department."

Menard served as Youngsville's police chief from 1987 until his retirement in 2014, helping lead the department through years of growth as the city expanded.

Family friend Philip Gallet said he attended the ceremony to pay his respects to a man who made a lasting impact on the community.

"I just came to honor him and show my respect, and I'm glad that they did that because he did a lot of good," Gallet said.

Gallet said Menard's leadership was evident as both the city and police department continued to grow over the years.

"I'd come back and visit throughout the years and I could see the change on a regular basis, even with the police department growing and getting larger as the city grew," he said.

After retiring as chief, Menard continued serving Youngsville as a community liaison officer, remaining involved with the department and the community he had spent decades protecting.

Gallet described Menard as a positive leader whose character left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

"He was a positive leader. He always expressed positivity ever since I've known him," Gallet said.

Broussard said Menard's leadership continues to influence the department and serves as the example he strives to follow as chief.

"His humility, his humbleness – he was always a humble, caring person, but he got the job done like we all do," Broussard said.