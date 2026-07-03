Youngsville families share Fourth of July traditions at local fireworks stand

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Shoppers at a Louisiana Fireworks pop-up stand in Youngsville are stocking up for the Fourth of July holiday, sharing traditions that range from themed pickleball outfits to backyard pool parties.

Michelle Billeaud and her husband operate the stand and have done so for several years.

"We always thought it'd be really cool to either do a Christmas tree stand or a fireworks stand to see what it was about just to have some extra money, and we always loved fireworks," Billeaud said.

Shoppers Bill and Ann Roberts said holiday dress-up is a year-round tradition for them on the pickleball court.

"We just got off the pickleball courts where we wore our 4th of July costumes for the occasion, and everybody loved that," Bill Roberts said.

Shopper Steve Richard said his plans center on family time.

"We normally just hang out at my mom's house. We'll sit by the pool, we'll listen to some music, have a couple of beers, and then wait for the fireworks show right across from the ballpark," Richard said.