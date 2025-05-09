Youngsville educators honored with jambalaya this Teacher Appreciation Week

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Lafayette Parish school superintendent Francis Touchet, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter and Police Chief JP Broussard teamed up to serve up thanks for educators.

They spent Thursday delivering pork jambalaya to teachers at four Youngsville schools, including Southside High, Youngsville Middle, Green T. Lindon and Ernest Gallet Elementary.

"The sacrifices that you make for the betterment of our future and through future generations is something to be able to hold close to your heart and know that, even if you don't hear it, it's something that's incredibly important," said Pamela Sorensson, a 10th grade English teacher at Southside High School. "It's rare for students to actually tell you that they appreciate you, but they do, and you may not see the effects of it this year, but it might be something that, down the line, years to come, then you'll have the opportunity to hear it."