Worried about your blood pressure? Get it checked for free!

Posted at 2:09 PM, Feb 16, 2024
The Region 4 Health Units are offering free blood pressure screenings this month.

During these sessions, which are being held on specific days, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can get your blood pressure checked for free and receive information and resources to help.

The Lafayette Parish Health Unit will offer a session on Wednesday, February 21 at 220 W. Willow Street, Building A. The phone number is 337-262-5616

The other parish health units are offering the sessions as follows:
FEBRUARY 19: VERMILION
FEBRUARY 21: LAFAYETTE
FEBRUARY 22: ST. LANDRY
FEBRUARY 26: ACADIA, IBERIA
FEBRUARY 27: EVANGELINE, ST. MARTIN

For questions, please call 337-262-5311.

