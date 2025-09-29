Workers rally to keep SafeSource Direct open after sudden closure

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dozens rallied Monday morning at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery, calling for SafeSource Direct to stay open after the PPE manufacturer shut down operations.

Back in August, the company announced it was suspending activity at both of its Broussard facilities, a move that affected more than 500 workers in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Since then, state and local leaders have launched job fairs and emergency services to help employees find new opportunities.

Still, many workers say they want a chance to return to the jobs they built over the past several years.

“We’re trying to just stay positive under the leadership of SafeSource so that way we can continue to have a job,” said Constance Carriere, a quality lab technician with the company. “We’re basically out here having our voices to be heard. We’re out here thanking the company for having us for these many years and we want to continue under SafeSource Direct to keep us going for a better success.”

Community leaders say support services remain available, but the future of SafeSource Direct remains uncertain.

Anyone affected by the closure is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Economic Development Authority or the Louisiana Workforce Commission for assistance.