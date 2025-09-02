Workers over billionaires: Lafayette protesters demand change

LAFAYETTE, La. — Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, protests have erupted across the nation, from major cities to small towns. In Lafayette, demonstrators gathered to call for economic equality, labor rights, higher wages, and accessible healthcare and housing.

The protesters demanded lawmakers prioritize workers over billionaires, with many expressing frustration over what they see as wealth inequality in America.

"I would like to see wealth distributed. I would like to see the rich taxed pay their part. I'm low income. I should not be paying a bigger percentage than a billionaire," Claire Burkhardt, a protestor said.

When asked about supporters who say current policies benefit America's future, another demonstrator responded.

"Are you deaf? Are you blind? Are you deaf, dumb, and blind? They're doing this for the benefit of the millionaires and billionaires in this country that support this regime. They want nothing for the people. It's the largest transfer of wealth from the lower and middle class to the wealthiest people in this country. It's disgusting," Sharon German tells KATC.

Demonstrators tell KATC the wealthy who benefit from Trump's policies and tax cuts are out of touch with the struggles of everyday Americans.

"There's way more billionaires today than there have ever been and way too many poor and unhoused people. There is housing. There is money. But it's being distributed in the wrong places. I think it's immoral to have that much wealth. It's not right," Burkhardt said.

The neighbors say their demands are simple: living in a country that values people over profit.

"It's important that we speak up. It's important that they know we are here. And it's important that we keep coming back," Anne Hollier, who organized the protest, said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

