Woman killed riding bike on the thruway

UPDATE: As of 11 a.m., all roads are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred around 8:19 am at the intersection of SE Evangeline Thruway and Bellot Street.

Police say a pick-up truck hit someone on a bicycle. The woman riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.



Detour: Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

Lafayette Police Department investigators are currently on the scene, and say the investigation is ongoing.Police say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.