Woman booked in ride share incident

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Police booked a woman accused of kidnapping a Lyft driver. The driver told police Monday night he picked up 37-year-old Denise Thomas and a child at a gas station off North University Avenue.

At one point during the ride, the driver told police he gave Thomas his phone to put in the drop-off address which was in Ossun - to the west, but as he was driving - to the east - off of Pont Des Mouton Road, Thomas was upset because he was going the wrong direction. The driver told police that's when Thomas allegedly pointed a handgun at the Lyft driver demanding he take her home.

The driver told police he tried to take the gun from Thomas, but when he couldn't, he purposely crashed his car in a ditch off of Acadiana Hills Lane near Pont Des Mouton. He later flagged people down to take him to a phone. Police said he called them from the Buffalo Wild Wings on the other side of the interstate. Police said no one was with his car at the time they arrived.

Thomas was booked with aggravated kidnapping. This case is still under investigation.