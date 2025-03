LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two lucky winners have been selected for the 2025 Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation's Ticket to Drive Jeep Mazda Giveaway. Congratulations to Shawn Slyfield and Scott Ortis!

Both winners will return on Thursday, March 20th, to find out which vehicle their key will start. You can watch the live event on KATC's Facebook page starting at 5:00 p.m.