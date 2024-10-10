Where to park ahead of Festivals Acadiens et Créole

LAFAYETTE, La. — Girard Park is preparing to gear up for one of the largest and completely free festivals in the state—the 50th Festival Acadiens et Créoles.

The vibrant celebration promises three days filled with music, dancing, crafts, and a rich cultural experience.

Organizers with the festival expect a turnout of more than 100,000 attendees over the weekend. With the large outcome, KATC has the answers to your parking worries.

Throughout the festival, parking will be available in various lots around Girard Park, including both pay-to-park and no cost options.

Festival goers can use two parking garages located on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus:



Girard Park Circle Garage

Taft Street Garage

You can pay for the garages by locating the parking kiosk inside.

For those looking for more affordable parking options, these lots will be free but on a first-come, first-serve basis:



Johnston Street and St. Mary Boulevard

Two lots on Brooks Street near the St. Mary Boulevard intersection

Additional free parking will be available in the Oil Center

FESTIVALS ACADIENS



However, parking will not be permitted on Rex Street or at the parking lot of the Earl K. Long Gymnasium.

Organizers also tell KATC that they recommend arriving early to secure parking so you can have more time enjoying the musical celebration.

To have complete guide to the festival, click here.