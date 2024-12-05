Wheels are up and tails are wagging! Pilots to the Rescue flying dogs to New York

LAFAYETTE, La. — Using the power of flight, Pilots to the Rescue is a non-profit organization with a mission to prevent at-risk animals from being euthanized by transporting them via air and ground transportation.

"Typically overcrowded shelters down in the south that would typically euthanize our beloved pets and animals and bring them up north to non-kill to give them a second chance to find them their forever homes.."

Paul Mamauag along with his co-pilot Mackenzie will travel to the Big Apple where they will be dropping off 30 dogs.

KATC

"Down here we are so overpopulated right now, most of the shelters are euthanizing for space."

Jolie Rogers, an animal officer with St. Landry Parish Animal Control tells KATC the dogs are even chosen by the receiving rescues.

"The rescues themselves that are in the other states actually tag the dogs that they want to be brought over there," she says. "So we show them all the dogs that we have available and they pick which ones they think will be adopted."

The pups are off Thursday to a new city and hopefully a new life and family.

KATC

"It's such an amazing feeling to watch them get to go to their new homes and be happy," Rogers says.

