What’s Your Story: When ‘No’ became the motivation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — At Super Taters in Scott, Louisiana, it’s not unusual for customers to see the owner behind the counter. Founder Jerry J. Bobb greets guests with a smile that shows pride in both his business and the journey that led him there.

“I can imagine if you go to a lot of places you might see the founder face on the wall but to see him or her behind the counter hahah that probably won’t happen,” Bobb said.

Bobb describes himself as a visionary — one who studies his surroundings to better serve his community.

“I’ve been referred to as a visionary, I believe I am but I try to study my environment and that allows me to be able to sort of be a better businessman — to better serve customers, better serve my environment,” he said.

That mindset, Bobb explained, comes from the lessons he learned at home.

“My grandmother Naomi and my mom, they made sure that I was an independent fella and of course you know we’re in a different age now but at the time, it was important for them to teach me how to be an independent guy,” Bobb said.

Before opening Super Taters, Bobb worked multiple jobs in the restaurant industry. He often pitched creative menu ideas, but those ideas were repeatedly rejected. Those moments of rejection, however, became defining ones.

“Even though being told no might’ve felt like, ‘ugh, I was told no,’ what you realize is you weren’t supposed to be there anyway,” Bobb said.

That realization pushed him to start his own business — one he calls a testament to his years of dedication.

“This is not only a restaurant, this is actually a testament to my 11 years of work,” Bobb said.

Inside, Super Taters feels more like a museum than a restaurant. Its walls are covered with photos capturing Bobb’s journey and the people who’ve been part of it.

“Well I wanted this to be a museum, it didn’t start out this way honestly but I like to capture memories,” he said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bobb had to adapt. He shifted from traditional dine-in service to a hybrid model where customers place orders and pick up their meals.

“It also allows me to touch, believe it or not, every single person that walks through those doors,” Bobb said.

For Bobb, Super Taters isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a reflection of perseverance, creativity, and a belief that sometimes rejection can lead to something greater.

