What's Your Story: The Sound of Staying True

LAFAYETTE PARISH — At just 22 years old, Imariyon Johnson is finding ways to carve his own path through the music industry with a relentless work ethic and a sound that defies categorization.

“I do everything bro, like I try RNB, and Hip-Hop, I just made a country album like about two weeks ago,” Johnson said. The Lafayette-based artist describes himself as a full-time musician—someone who doesn't just dabble in music but lives in it.

He says he enjoys spending his afternoons lounging at Girard Park, headphones on, getting lost in a beat. “Awe just chillin bro, relaxing, it’s like a little getaway for me; I was actually listening to a beat when you came by,” he said. For Johnson, moments like this are more than leisure—they're part of the creative process. “I’m making like five, six songs a day, every day by myself. Sometimes I go to the studio, but most of the time I just wake up, and I get on it.”

While he experiments with genres, Johnson keeps one thing consistent: his message.

“I just try to make the light out of dark situations 'cause I learned at a young age it always gets better,” he explained.

That philosophy took shape when he was just 15 years old. His mother lost her job, and the two lost their home shortly after. It was during that time Johnson began turning to music not just as a hobby, but as a lifeline.

“Yea, when I really took the music seriously was when we were homeless, you know 'cause it was a dark time man and I needed something to keep my head up,” he said.

He found work delivering pizzas and turned his car into his studio, “I was recording my music on my break in the car and dropping the songs,” Johnson said.With each release, his audience grew. Today, his music reaches thousands “People will tell me I made them wanna make music just from how different mine is,” he said. “I feel like now is the time to motivate.”

He attributes part of his growing fan base to the way he blends humor, hustle, and heart into his tracks.

“ I like to be funny in my music. And I really try to spread the ‘get money motivational stuff’ 'cause there's not too much out here talking about that,” Johnson said.

At the core of it all is a simple mantra: authenticity.

“Just be yourself man, I feel like everybody is afraid to just be themselves. If a lot more people were to just be themselves, there would probably be a lot more superstars out here,” he said.

Despite the challenges and setbacks, Johnson says he's just getting started—and he’s doing it his way.

“You just gotta keep your head up and try to smile about something,” he said.