What’s Your Story: The heart of zydeco

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dustin Cravins says Zydeco and Creole culture have never been something separate from his life — they have always been part of who he is.

As preparations continue for Sunday’s Zydeco Extravaganza, Cravins is helping carry on a cultural tradition that has been rooted in South Louisiana for decades. But for him, the event represents more than music. It reflects family history, community, and a lifelong connection to Creole culture.

“I grew up in a household that was like creole on steroids. I mean my parents — my mom was from the Lafayette area, my dad was from rural St. Landry Parish, but both come from French speaking homes,” Cravins said.

Inside his office at La Louisiane Consulting, photos and memorabilia tied to Zydeco culture line the walls, highlighting generations of music, family, and cultural history.

Cravins said growing up around that environment helped shape his desire to contribute something meaningful to his community.

“I always knew that I wanted to make an impact, that I wanted to do something or be a part of something that was larger than me,” he said.

That sense of purpose, he says, was also influenced by watching his father become part of Louisiana political history.

“You think about the voting rights act of 1965, so that comes along and it's not until 1991 when my father is elected to the state senate here in district 24 that an African American from southwest louisiana serves on the Louisiana legislature,” Cravins said.

He says that history led many people to believe he would eventually follow a similar path, “It's been in the stars, for many people over the years, in their minds that I would run for public office,” Cravins said.

Instead, Cravins focused his efforts on preserving culture and supporting community initiatives throughout South Louisiana and that work includes La Louisiane Consulting, a firm founded by his father,focused on community and cultural initiatives throughout the region.

Cravins says Zydeco culture has also remained central to his life because of the influence of his family.

“My dad and uncle Charles had a radio program, that eventually became a tv program, that became a trail ride that became a festival,” he said.

That evolution helped shape what is now known as the Zydeco Extravaganza, a long-running cultural celebration that has continued for more than 30 years.

Cravins is also helping preserve that history through film. He co-directed a short documentary titled Built on Zydeco, “It really is just to show the rough and tumble world of a musician, especially musicians here in southwest Louisiana.”

He says the future of those cultural efforts depends on continued community support.

“As long as people continue to support and show up for the things that we do and the things that we support and put together, I'll continue to be here to carry that mantle,” Cravins said.

For Cravins, the mission remains personal — making sure the music, culture, and traditions that shaped him continue to move forward for future generations.