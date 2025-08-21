What’s Your Story: The floor is his — A lifelong dance with music

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Christopher Andrus, known on stage as Uncle Fallay, has spent 25 years building a career in blues and soul music while also serving more than three decades in public service.

“My story, humble beginnings man, one of seven children in a household with a mom and dad from McComb — Lafayette, 63 years ago,” Andrus said.

Music found him early. In high school, he and his friends formed a band called Future and used what little money they had to press their first record, “We put together a little band called Future… we made a 45 with two singles. We spent our little change, went to the recording studio, and we liked the vibe that we got from it,” he said.

That spark grew into a lifelong passion. Twenty-five years ago, Andrus decided to take the leap and go solo. now, he has a room filled with his music memorabilia — walls lined with records, posters, and milestones that trace his journey.

“So what you see here is a footprint of my musical journey. This is my first record here, called Swinging,” he said.

One of those milestones came in 2010, when Andrus submitted an album for Grammy consideration. Though he didn’t win, he landed on the top 60 list for Best R&B Album, “Just to be in that ballpark is crazy,” Andrus said.

But even as his music career grew, Andrus kept a steady job after a push from his sister, “You need insurance, you need retirement… she said they’re hiring at the fire department. And 36 years ago, I got on, bro,” he said.

He retired as Communications Chief for the Broussard Fire Department, but never stepped away from the stage.

“Collectively, I know music can actually take someone out of a bad place and put them in a good place — and I’ve learned that being on the stage,” he said.

Now celebrating 25 years in the industry, Uncle Fally continues to perform and share his voice, reminding audiences that the music — and the dance floor — are still theirs.

