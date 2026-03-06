Whats Your Story: Stronger than the odds

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Trae Vallot is already building an impressive list of accomplishments at just 21 years old.

From the gym floor to the choir stand, Vallot spends much of his time challenging himself and trying new things — and recently, that determination paid off in a big way.

"I just won three medals in powerlifting," Vallot said.

Vallot demonstrated that strength firsthand during recent workouts, training and pushing himself to get stronger as he continues to build muscle and improve his performance.

"I've been getting all strong muscles, all week," Vallot said.

Those workouts are just one part of Vallot’s growing list of interests and achievements. He embraces new challenges, whether that means testing his limits physically or exploring new creative outlets.

"I started singing in the choir, in St. Mary and I got my letterman's jacket," Vallot said.

After graduating from Lafayette High School in 2023, Vallot continued to pursue opportunities that allowed him to grow and stay active in his community. When asked about the items he proudly keeps from those experiences, Vallot was eager to share the milestones he has collected along the way.

"It's a medal for powerlifting, a ribbon for horseback riding and I got a diploma for completing an advocacy group," Vallot said.

Vallot spends much of his time at The Quad in Lafayette, an enrichment center that helps adults with cognitive disabilities build skills and connect with resources throughout the community. Founder Caroline Nawas Jurisich said Vallot consistently proves that determination can break through assumptions about what people may think is possible.

"Looking at Trae, people might think there's a limit to what he can accomplish, but he proves time and time again that is not true," Jurisich said.

Through those connections, Vallot has discovered new opportunities to explore his interests, including horseback riding programs offered through local organizations.

"The autism society had their horse clinics so I started doing the horse ride by then," Vallot said.

His effort quickly paid off.

"I was the champion there. I was in a good mood," he said.

Those who know Vallot say what stands out most is his confidence and determination. Whether he is lifting weights, riding horses, singing in a choir, or continuing to work through challenges with his vision, Vallot approaches each experience with a fearless attitude.

"I'm not scared anymore. I never get scared. I never give up and I don't get frustrated about anything," Vallot said.

