What's Your Story: Spicy Man

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For many in Acadiana, Kerry Bissoon is simply known as the "Spicy Man." Through homemade pepper sauces, pop-up meals and appearances at local events, the Trinidad native is introducing people to the flavors and traditions of his homeland while building a business rooted in family, culture and community.

"I love cooking. I always loved to eat, so my mom, my grandmom, they would have us in the kitchen helping," Bissoon said.

Those childhood memories sparked a passion that followed him from Trinidad to Louisiana, where cooking became more than a hobby. It became a way to preserve and share the culture that shaped him.

"Trinidad is very rich. Its culture is very rich. Our food culture is even more diverse," Bissoon said.

Bissoon moved to Louisiana about eight years ago, but he didn't arrive as the "Spicy Man." He worked as a car salesman, where an unexpected gesture introduced customers to a taste of Trinidad.

"I started giving people a little bottle, a little sample bottle of pepper sauce every time they'd buy a car from me," Bissoon said.

What began as a small thank-you gift quickly grew into a business. Using peppers harvested from his own garden and recipes inspired by his upbringing, Bissoon began selling his signature sauces as demand continued to grow.

Today, his business extends beyond bottled pepper sauce. Through partnerships with local cafés, pop-up dining events and community festivals, Bissoon shares traditional Trinidadian dishes with people across Acadiana, offering what he hopes is more than just a meal.

"I'm just happy to be accepted, with people accepting our culture and accepting our food and what we bring," Bissoon said.

Before launching his food business, Bissoon built a career in several industries, including oil and gas, financial advising and automotive sales. He said this chapter of his life has given him the opportunity to combine his passion for cooking with his desire to connect people through food.

"I've experienced everything the island has to offer, so this is just a new chapter in my life," Bissoon said.

That chapter has become a source of pride not only for Bissoon, but for his family, who have supported him from the beginning and watched his lifelong passion become a career.

"See this here, this is what I live for. Yeah, that's my pride and joy. That's, that's my everything right there," Bissoon said.

