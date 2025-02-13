What's Your Story: Soul Food to Semifinalist

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Madonna Broussard, owner of Laura’s Two, has made a name for herself in the culinary world as a James Beard semifinalist, an honor considered one of the most prestigious in the industry. But her story begins with her grandmother.

“My grandmother was Laura. It started in 1968, and we’re a bunch of little Lauras all coming along following the plate lunch dream of rice and gravy. So, if you know us, you know,” says Broussard.

The popularity of Laura’s Two is a testament to the connection her family has with the community. The name of the restaurant reflects Broussard's status as the second generation to run the establishment, having learned her culinary skills from her late grandmother, Laura.

“At a young age, I picked pepper with my grandparents, very young age, probably playing around in a lot of it, but that brought out kind of where our spice began,” she recalls.

Broussard reveals that while she was immersed in soul food her entire life, it wasn't until 2000 that she took over her family's business. This transition allowed her to highlight the diverse flavors and spices in her cooking.

Broussard says, “Child, I never meet a stranger; I will let you know about a plate lunch in Walmart or anywhere. I wanted to make this living room/dining room feel like, I’m gonna get a plate and I’m just gonna come on the other side and I’m gonna engage and possibly make a friend”.

Friends like the late chef Anthony Bourdain, who visited her restaurant in 2018 for a segment on his show, Parts Unknown.“That time for us was the most significant time because they got as real as it gets. We didn’t have time to really prepare, so what the world saw on CNN was true and uncut,” Broussard shares.

She believes that the authenticity of her establishment, combined with her popular stuffed turkey wings, has contributed to her status as a James Beard semifinalist.

“This made it just feel like people are really watching, and we’re included. We just don’t know what it’ll bring for us; we just follow the plate lunch dream, the rice and gravy dream,” she reflects.

This dream began with family, as evidenced by a cherished set of photographs that sit in the restaurant.

“My grandmother Laura, my grandpa Louise Broussard, here’s our old spot, our old Laura’s location. It was all food; it was all big momma's house,” says Broussard.

Regardless of the outcome, Broussard is thankful to have her family’s legacy recognized thanks to the community’s support.

