What's Your Story: Small town, big vision

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For Lyle and Angelina Brocato, transforming a historic downtown Patterson building into a community gathering space started with a feeling.

"Electricity without electricity, haha. But like, you felt that jolt," Lyle Brocato said.

That feeling led the high school sweethearts to purchase the Main Street building seven years ago. Today, it houses Arcade Brocato, a space that combines a coffee shop, reading nook, event venue and acting classes for children.

The couple's vision was shaped in part by time spent away from Louisiana. Both moved to California to pursue acting careers before eventually deciding to return home.

"Then the industry really took off here while we were there, so we were like, what are we doing away from family all the way across the country when the film industry is here?" Angelina Brocato said.

When they returned, they brought back more than their acting experience. They brought ideas for a different kind of community space.

"The primary room where you order in, that's like our little California. And this space is what we call our little New York library," Angelina said.

Over the years, the couple experimented with different ways to use the building, eventually creating a place where residents can gather, enjoy a cup of coffee, browse books, attend events and participate in creative activities.

Lyle Brocato said the building's history as a former theater and opera house helped shape its future.

"We had energy in this space that wasn't just ours. We were inviting other people to come in. And the fact that it was acting classes, and this used to be a theater and opera house, having that artistic energy come through," he said.

Lyle said he hopes places like Arcade Brocato encourage people to invest in the communities where they grew up.

"Everybody lives like a mile from each other, and I think it's one of those things where you hope for your community. You have people who were born and raised here who go out, explore the world, experience things, and then bring pieces of that back home," he said.

The Brocatos said the concept behind Arcade Brocato has continued to evolve as they learn what resonates with visitors.

"It's brand new, and I don't know, I think we're doing pretty good. People seem happy. They keep coming back," Angelina said.

The couple said they hope to continue finding new ways to serve Patterson while creating a space that brings people together.

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